Parishioners heartbroken over shooting death of Los Angeles bishop
The Los Angeles Catholic community is shaken up and in mourning after a bishop was shot to death in his home. Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead on January 18 and parishioners are wondering who could have killed the man described as a peacemaker who served the community for 45 years. CNN's Camila Bernal has more.
01:58 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 15 videos
Parishioners heartbroken over shooting death of Los Angeles bishop
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lashes out at Ron DeSantis on social media
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the timeline leading up to Nicola Bulley's disappearance
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment a woman escaped from her alleged kidnapper
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what stood out to biographer at Jimmy Carter's 75th wedding anniversary
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Court filings show Fox stars ridiculed Giuliani over 2020 election fraud claims
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
A dad and his child were separated after being pulled from rubble. See their emotional reunion
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Soldier almost lost leg from battlefield injuries. See how things turned around for him
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Suspect in Mississippi shootings in custody after being found in car with guns
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
New surveillance video shows train wheel overheating before crash
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I didn't fight more, I didn't scream more': Michigan professor on shooting
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN