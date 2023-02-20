Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies guard the entrance to the street of Bishop David O'Connell's home in Hacienda Heights, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, detectives are investigating the death of O'Connell, who was shot and killed Saturday just blocks from a church, as a homicide. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Parishioners heartbroken over shooting death of Los Angeles bishop
Newsroom
The Los Angeles Catholic community is shaken up and in mourning after a bishop was shot to death in his home. Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead on January 18 and parishioners are wondering who could have killed the man described as a peacemaker who served the community for 45 years. CNN's Camila Bernal has more.
