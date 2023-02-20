This one act locked Black students out of school in a county for 5 years
The Brown vs. Board of Education case ruled that racial segregation in public school was unconstitutional, but White residents in Prince Edward County, Virginia found their own way to defy the Supreme Court. CNN's Abby Phillip tells the story of the more than 1,500 Black students and their families who fought back in the latest episode of History Refocused.
