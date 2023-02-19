new jersey gas station kidnapped woman escape
See the moment a woman escaped from her alleged kidnapper
A woman who had been abducted nearly a year ago while traveling across the country made a dramatic escape from her kidnapper after she concocted a getaway plan to a New Jersey gas station, authorities said. CNN anchor Boris Sanchez interviews Jatin "Bobby" Madaan, the gas station owner who helped her escape.
02:38 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
new jersey gas station kidnapped woman escape
See the moment a woman escaped from her alleged kidnapper
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jimmy carter kai bird split vpx
Hear what stood out to biographer at Jimmy Carter's 75th wedding anniversary
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Munich Security Conference brings together defence leaders and stakeholders from around the world and is taking place February 17-19. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is dominating the agenda.
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
giuliani screengrab
Court filings show Fox stars ridiculed Giuliani over 2020 election fraud claims
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
turkey father daughter reunion 2
A dad and his child were separated after being pulled from rubble. See their emotional reunion
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Text 2
See how Fox News hosts privately mocked Trump's election lies while publicly peddling them on air
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian soldier Vladyslav Orlov
Soldier almost lost leg from battlefield injuries. See how things turned around for him
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A store where one of the incidents took place
Suspect in Mississippi shootings in custody after being found in car with guns
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
EAST PALESTINE, OH - FEBRUARY 8: Aerial view of a train derailment containing the toxic chemical, vinyl chloride derailed five days ago in the village of 5,000 people near the Pennsylvania border. Residents were allowed to return home after tests deemed it to be safe in the area on February 8, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX
New surveillance video shows train wheel overheating before crash
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marco Diaz-Munoz SCREENGRAB
'I didn't fight more, I didn't scream more': Michigan professor on shooting
04:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Armored Train SCREENGRAB
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Photos of Alonzo Bagley who was shot and killed by Shreveport Police.
Body cam video shows Louisiana officer begging man to stay alive after shooting him
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fred and belarusian president
Hear the message the Belarusian president told a CNN reporter to relay to Biden
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
08 Defense Industry Ukraine
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gov. Shapiro on Lead vpx
Hear why this governor changed his mind on death penalty, wants it abolished
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the White House August 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two leaders are expected to discuss security in the Baltic Sea region, Russia and NATO during the meeting, the first between Niinisto and Trump and the first one-on-one White House meeting between a Finnish and an American president in 15 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hear what's in grand jury report released by Georgia judge on Trump and 2020 election
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN