Why a low gun-owning demographic is now arming up
Asian Americans have long been the lowest gun-owning demographic in the US, however, a recent string of mass shootings is changing that. CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah reports.
04:28 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Why a low gun-owning demographic is now arming up
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Court filings show Fox stars ridiculed Giuliani over 2020 election fraud claims
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
A dad and his child were separated after being pulled from rubble. See their emotional reunion
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Fox News hosts privately mocked Trump's election lies while publicly peddling them on air
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Soldier almost lost leg from battlefield injuries. See how things turned around for him
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Suspect in Mississippi shootings in custody after being found in car with guns
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
New surveillance video shows train wheel overheating before crash
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I didn't fight more, I didn't scream more': Michigan professor on shooting
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Body cam video shows Louisiana officer begging man to stay alive after shooting him
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear the message the Belarusian president told a CNN reporter to relay to Biden
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why this governor changed his mind on death penalty, wants it abolished
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what's in grand jury report released by Georgia judge on Trump and 2020 election
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Blackhawk helicopter crash kills 2
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN