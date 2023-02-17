Marco Diaz-Munoz SCREENGRAB
'I didn't fight more, I didn't scream more': Michigan professor on shooting
Anderson Cooper 360
Michigan State University assistant professor Marco Díaz-Muñoz tells CNN's Miguel Marquez about seeing the gunman who killed three students and critically wounded five others.
04:53 - Source: CNN
