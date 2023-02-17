'I didn't fight more, I didn't scream more': Michigan professor on shooting
Michigan State University assistant professor Marco Díaz-Muñoz tells CNN's Miguel Marquez about seeing the gunman who killed three students and critically wounded five others.
04:53 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
'I didn't fight more, I didn't scream more': Michigan professor on shooting
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what's in grand jury report released by Georgia judge on Trump and 2020 election
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Blackhawk helicopter crash kills 2
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happened at heated community meeting about toxic train derailment
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Ukraine striking weapon that rips the oxygen out of humans' lungs
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch patrons flee following shooting at Texas mall
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See drone footage of what Turkey region looks like 10 days after quake
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows investigator asking Murdaugh if he killed his wife and son
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man rushes at Buffalo grocery store mass shooter during hearing
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows MSU students frantically arguing over whether to open classroom door
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert on special counsel request: Trump's legal peril is deepening
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Deadly earthquake leaves deep chasm in middle of olive grove
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley delivers her first 2024 presidential campaign pitch
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside a Chinese factory that made high-tech balloons in 2015
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Erin Brockovich reacts to EPA response in Ohio train spills
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mother pulls kids from daycare after controversial Black History Month activity
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN