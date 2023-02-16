HEPACO workers place booms in a stream in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 as the cleanup continues after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Thousands of fish found dead after Ohio train wreck, residents worried about water safety
Authorities are urging residents to continue using bottled water following the Ohio toxic train derailment, but East Palestine residents still have questions and don't know who to trust. CNN's Jason Caroll reports.
