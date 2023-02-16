George On Red Wings Jumbotron 1
See why hockey fans went crazy for this 4-year-old
Adorable George goes viral for wondering why the crowd is cheering for him at the 4-year old's first hockey game. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
01:32 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 16 videos
George On Red Wings Jumbotron 1
See why hockey fans went crazy for this 4-year-old
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Central Park Escaped Owl 2
See how this owl is helping the NYC rat problem
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pup out Car Window 2
See puppy's close call after leaping from moving car
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Toddler Cake Pan
Cake pan gets the best of this 2-year-old chef
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tom Brady Underwear Selfie
Tom Brady's underwear selfie gets the internet talking
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spy Balloon Jokes Moos Quad
Chinese balloon drama spawns joke explosion
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wildlife Cam Bear Selfies 2
Diva bear can't stop taking selfies on wildlife cam
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ralphie NY Shelter Dog 1
Animal shelter's brutal honesty about 'demon' dog goes viral
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cat vs Microwave 2
Pizza-loving cat's microwave obsession goes viral
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BBC Sex Noise Prank 1
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Titanic Reenactment Split
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jared Jeffries Price Is Right Car 1
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drunk Driver Back Flip 3
Driver wows police officer with backflip during DWI test
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quirky CES Products Split
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) scratches his head in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Watch the wackiest moments from the House Speaker fiasco
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Two Legged Fox 1
'I couldn't believe me eyes': Homeowner spots two-legged fox
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN