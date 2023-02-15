Mother pulls kids from daycare after controversial Black History Month activity
A mother in Miami says she was shocked and outraged after the staff at her children's daycare shared photos with parents of students in blackface as part of Black History Month. CNN national correspondent Athena Jones reports.
03:06 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Mother pulls kids from daycare after controversial Black History Month activity
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows MSU students frantically arguing over whether to open classroom door
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance video captures store clerk's interaction with knife-wielding suspect
02:22
Now playing- Source: KCBS/KCAL
Retired colonel on what he believes 'high-altitude object' in Alaska could be
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
What we know about the Michigan State gunman
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Collins asks lawmaker from Nikki Haley's home district if she'll endorse her. See her response
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear dispatch audio during deadly Michigan shooting
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Father recounts moment his United flight plunged toward the ocean
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Russian prisoner's chilling final message to wife
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand's North Island. See the scene on the ground
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Terrifying': Students seen fleeing in video from Michigan State
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hurricane Ian survivors living in tents, cars, and wrecked homes as they wait for FEMA assistance
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN