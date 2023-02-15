Elizabeth Cohen 0215
Cancer patients are not getting a lifesaving drug due to shortages
Newsroom
Thousands of bladder cancer patients are not receiving full treatments due to a shortage of the drug Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, or BCG. CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen explains why.
02:26 - Source: CNN
