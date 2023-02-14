surveillance video knife robbery suspect cashier still
Surveillance video captures store clerk's interaction with knife-wielding suspect
Surveillance camera footage captured the terrifying interaction between a knife-wielding robbery suspect and a store clerk near Los Angeles, California. CNN affiliates KCBS and KCAL have more.
02:22 - Source: KCBS/KCAL
MSU chief Rozman
Police break down timeline of MSU shooting
03:41
- Source: CNN
nancy mace nikki haley SPLIT
Collins asks lawmaker from Nikki Haley's home district if she'll endorse her. See her response
02:16
- Source: CNN
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Hear dispatch audio during deadly Michigan shooting
02:49
- Source: CNN
Rod Williams united airlines
Father recounts moment his United flight plunged toward the ocean
02:25
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail NPW wagner prisoner man
Hear Russian prisoner's chilling final message to wife
05:24
- Source: CNN
screengrab new zealand cyclone gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand's North Island. See the scene on the ground
01:26
- Source: CNN
Michigan State University shooting cell phone footage
'Terrifying': Students seen fleeing in video from Michigan State
03:58
- Source: CNN
marina ovsyannikova ebof
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
04:08
- Source: CNN
DeSantis
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
03:00
- Source: CNN
russia ukraine war
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
03:08
- Source: CNN
hurrican ian couple vpx 021323
Hurricane Ian survivors living in tents, cars, and wrecked homes as they wait for FEMA assistance
03:41
- Source: CNN
mark esper nr vpx
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
02:16
- Source: CNN
01 Damar Hamlin GMA orig
Damar Hamlin gives first on-camera interview since injury
01:09
- Source: CNN
In this screengrab from a bodycam video released by the Raleigh Police Department, a police officer shines a flashlight into a car with Darryl Tyree Williams in the driver's seat.
6 officers on leave after man dies in custody. Bodycam footage shows what happened
03:20
- Source: CNN
nurses
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
03:37
- Source: CNN
Adriana Kuch
NJ dad demands justice after 14-year-old daughter's suicide
02:49
- Source: CNN