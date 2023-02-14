See puppy get lucky after leaping from a moving car
Watch a dog leap out of a car window onto a Los Angeles freeway. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on the miracle pup.
01:57 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
See puppy get lucky after leaping from a moving car
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cake pan gets the best of this 2-year-old chef
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tom Brady's underwear selfie gets the internet talking
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese balloon drama spawns joke explosion
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Diva bear can't stop taking selfies on wildlife cam
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Animal shelter's brutal honesty about 'demon' dog goes viral
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pizza-loving cat's microwave obsession goes viral
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Driver wows police officer with backflip during DWI test
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the wackiest moments from the House Speaker fiasco
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I couldn't believe me eyes': Homeowner spots two-legged fox
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Well-behaved canine bus riders go viral
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN