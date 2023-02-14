ohio train vpx 021423`
Erin Brockovich reacts to EPA response in Ohio train spills
The Lead
The EPA has tried to reassure the public in East Palestine, Ohio, that any immediate danger has passed after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed on February 3rd, but residents are still questioning the air and water quality. Consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss.
04:47 - Source: CNN
