Erin Brockovich reacts to EPA response in Ohio train spills
The EPA has tried to reassure the public in East Palestine, Ohio, that any immediate danger has passed after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed on February 3rd, but residents are still questioning the air and water quality. Consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss.
04:47 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 15 videos
Erin Brockovich reacts to EPA response in Ohio train spills
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance video captures store clerk's interaction with knife-wielding suspect
02:22
Now playing- Source: KCBS/KCAL
Retired colonel on what he believes 'high-altitude object' in Alaska could be
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
What we know about the Michigan State gunman
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police break down timeline of MSU shooting
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Collins asks lawmaker from Nikki Haley's home district if she'll endorse her. See her response
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear dispatch audio during deadly Michigan shooting
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Father recounts moment his United flight plunged toward the ocean
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Russian prisoner's chilling final message to wife
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand's North Island. See the scene on the ground
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Terrifying': Students seen fleeing in video from Michigan State
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hurricane Ian survivors living in tents, cars, and wrecked homes as they wait for FEMA assistance
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN