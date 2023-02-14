Analyst describes police encounter with suspect
At least three people have died after a shooting at Michigan State University. The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and authorities do not yet know his identity or motive.
03:05 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Analyst describes police encounter with suspect
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Terrifying': Students seen fleeing in video from Michigan State
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Multiple injuries reported after shooting on MSU campus
05:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hurricane Ian survivors living in tents, cars, and wrecked homes as they wait for FEMA assistance
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Damar Hamlin gives first on-camera interview since injury
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
6 officers on leave after man dies in custody. Bodycam footage shows what happened
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
NJ dad demands justice after 14-year-old daughter's suicide
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
New details released on shape of high-altitude object shot down near Lake Huron
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst thinks this is why more unidentified objects are being spotted
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Oh Aunty, how I love you': Hear man's response when elderly aunt is found after 152 hours under rubble
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN