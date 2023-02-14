07 michigan state shooting SUSPECT 021323
Analyst describes police encounter with suspect
At least three people have died after a shooting at Michigan State University. The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and authorities do not yet know his identity or motive.
03:05
Michigan State University shooting cell phone footage
'Terrifying': Students seen fleeing in video from Michigan State
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police officers respond to a reported shooting on the Michigan State University campus
Multiple injuries reported after shooting on MSU campus
05:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marina ovsyannikova ebof
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DeSantis
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia ukraine war
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hurrican ian couple vpx 021323
Hurricane Ian survivors living in tents, cars, and wrecked homes as they wait for FEMA assistance
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark esper nr vpx
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Damar Hamlin GMA orig
Damar Hamlin gives first on-camera interview since injury
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this screengrab from a bodycam video released by the Raleigh Police Department, a police officer shines a flashlight into a car with Darryl Tyree Williams in the driver's seat.
6 officers on leave after man dies in custody. Bodycam footage shows what happened
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nurses
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adriana Kuch
NJ dad demands justice after 14-year-old daughter's suicide
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. The Pentagon is the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense and the world's largest office building.
New details released on shape of high-altitude object shot down near Lake Huron
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
juliette kayyem SCREENGRAB February 12 2023
Analyst thinks this is why more unidentified objects are being spotted
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
85 yo Turkey rescue orig 02
'Oh Aunty, how I love you': Hear man's response when elderly aunt is found after 152 hours under rubble
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GOP twitter hearing frost split
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN