NJ dad demands justice after 14-year-old daughter's suicide
14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life days after a TikTok video showed she was attacked by four other teenagers at her New Jersey high school. Her father says the school did not do enough in the aftermath of the attack. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
Editor's Note: If you are in the US and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to connect with a trained counselor.
02:49 - Source: CNN
NJ dad demands justice after 14-year-old daughter's suicide
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
