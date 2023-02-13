In this screengrab from a bodycam video released by the Raleigh Police Department, a police officer shines a flashlight into a car with Darryl Tyree Williams in the driver's seat.
6 officers on leave after man dies in custody. Bodycam footage shows what happened
Six Raleigh, North Carolina, police officers are on administrative leave and an investigation is underway after a man died in their custody last month, according to statements and newly released videos from the Raleigh Police Department. Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died in a Raleigh hospital in the early hours of January 17 after a scuffle with police during which he was tased multiple times by police officers and arrested. CNN national correspondent Nadia Romero reports.
