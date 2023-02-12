The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. The Pentagon is the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense and the world's largest office building.
New details released on shape of high-altitude object shot down near Lake Huron
Newsroom
US fighter jets shot down an object flying at 20,000 feet over Michigan's Upper Peninsula and about to go over Lake Huron, a senior administration official told CNN. CNN's Arlette Saenz has the details.
02:59 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. The Pentagon is the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense and the world's largest office building.
New details released on shape of high-altitude object shot down near Lake Huron
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
85 yo Turkey rescue orig 02
'Oh Aunty, how I love you': Hear man's response when elderly aunt is found after 152 hours under rubble
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GOP twitter hearing frost split
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
david soucie faa inspector
Ex-FAA safety inspector explains scenarios for restricting US airspace
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OGDEN, UT - MARCH 15: A F-35 fighter jet take-offs for a training mission at Hill Air Force Base on March 15, 2017 in Ogden, Utah. Hill is the first Air Force base to get combat ready F-35's. They currently have 17 that might be deployed in the fight against terrorism and ISIS in the near future. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Hear what pilots said about mysterious object shot down near Alaska
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rep mike turner intv ISO sotu 021223
'Trigger-happy': GOP lawmaker on Biden's response to third flying object
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rick scott mike rounds split
Tapper asks GOP senator if he supports Rick Scott's plan for Social Security. Hear his response
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
10/6/22 Glens Falls, NY Photographer: Jeremy Freeman Unit Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
Puppy Bowl referee says dogs with special needs are participating this year
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
amazon illegal mining amanpour 2
Indigenous communities battle illegal gold miners in the Amazon (2021)
04:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gov Gretchen Whitmer 0212
Gov. Whitmer explains why she still uses TikTok despite risks
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fareed Us China
Fareed's Take: Deflating the next US-China crisis
05:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
npw turkey pkg rescue rubble dnt thumb vpx
Survivors pulled from rubble after being trapped for over 100 hours
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Car on Roof McKenzie vpx
Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers taking Russian prisoners
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
deepfake newscasters wang pkg
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china near space
This could be the next battlefield in modern warfare
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
georgia spaceport camden space race rocket orig mg_00035725.png
Imagine a spaceport in your backyard. These residents pushed back
06:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN