New details released on shape of high-altitude object shot down near Lake Huron
US fighter jets shot down an object flying at 20,000 feet over Michigan's Upper Peninsula and about to go over Lake Huron, a senior administration official told CNN. CNN's Arlette Saenz has the details.
02:59 - Source: CNN
