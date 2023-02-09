pa high school students vpx
'These kids should know better': Don Lemon reacts to racist high school video
Video shows high school students spraying black paint on another student while simultaneously mocking Black History Month. CNN's Jean Casarez has the details.
05:09 - Source: CNN
