homeless
Los Angeles is offering the homeless motel rooms ... but with some tricky conditions
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Nick Watt reports on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' initiative to clear encampments on city streets and house the homeless in motels until the city is able to offer permanent housing.
05:33 - Source: CNN
