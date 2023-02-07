Los Angeles is offering the homeless motel rooms ... but with some tricky conditions
CNN's Nick Watt reports on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' initiative to clear encampments on city streets and house the homeless in motels until the city is able to offer permanent housing.
05:33 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Los Angeles is offering the homeless motel rooms ... but with some tricky conditions
05:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Trevor Noah hand Beyoncé the Grammy she won while she was stuck in traffic
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
This movie scene got Terry Bradshaw called out by his preacher
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bowen Yang's Chinese spy balloon may be the 'SNL' star's best impression yet
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
9-year-old graduates high school: 'I want to be an astrophysicist'
01:33
Now playing- Source: WGAL
Sewer repair workers uncover ancient Roman sculpture
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Guinness World Records names world's oldest dog to ever live
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Harvard psychiatrist says this is the secret to happiness
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Michelle Yeoh on how her Oscar-nominated role was first offered to Jackie Chan
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Proud to see it': CNN anchor reacts to new doll collection with Disney
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter froze a pair of jeans in minutes during 'epic' cold blast in Vermont
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Forget influencers. 'Deinfluencing' is now a thing
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Security footage shows suspects driving stolen car into shopping mall
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Green comet seen from Earth for first time since Stone Age
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what Punxsutawney Phil predicted on Groundhog Day
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Speechless': Trucking association chief reacts to video of jaywalker on I-10
01:31
Now playing- Source: KTVK