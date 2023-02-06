See the moment a woman reunites with her birth family
Arizona native Lori Starr had the reunion of a lifetime: at 60-years-old, Starr reunited with her birth family for the first time after being adopted as an infant. CNN affiliates KPHO and KTVK have the story.
02:24 - Source: KPHO/KTVK
