rep ashley hinson vpx
GOP congresswoman says Biden 'failed the test' with suspected Chinese spy balloon
Newsroom
Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) reacts to President Biden's response to the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
04:32 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
rep ashley hinson vpx
GOP congresswoman says Biden 'failed the test' with suspected Chinese spy balloon
04:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pete Buttigieg
'Is it acceptable?': Tapper asks Buttigieg about suspected Chinese spy balloon
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper rubio split thumb sotu 02052023 vpx
Tapper asks Sen. Rubio about claims of spy balloons during Trump admin
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
overtime bill maher
Reporter says this is Democrats' fatal flaw
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Phil Bump George Santos Split
Journalist finds something unusual in George Santos' campaign expenses
05:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nj councilwoman eunice dwumfour nelia rodriguez nr screengrab
Friend shares her last words with beloved NJ councilwoman
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marjorie Taylor Greene Kevin McCarthy File
SE Cupp: GOP sniping about Chinese spy balloon seems so absurd
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis has adopted a more cautious approach as as thousands of Cuban migrants flocked to Florida in recent weeks. The governor, who is a top Republican presidential prospect, activated the National Guard late last week.
College Board releases framework of new AP course denounced by DeSantis
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sciutto Johnson split vpx
'I'm asking the questions': Sciutto pushes back on GOP lawmaker over debt ceiling
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN has obtained the driver's license photograph of David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home.
Paul Pelosi attacker pushes conspiracy theories in call to local TV station
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sununu trump bts sotu SPLIT vpx
'Disappointing': GOP governor reacts to Trump's campaign speech
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george santos house floor holocaust remembrance day
Santos delivers House floor speech on Holocaust. See CNN anchor's reaction
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
four corners segment thumb vpx
These history-making women are now in charge of $1.7 trillion in federal spending
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Ron DeSantis SPLIT
Trump says DeSantis would be 'disloyal' if he ran for president
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pence classified docs vpx
'Mistakes were made': Pence on classified documents found at his home
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN