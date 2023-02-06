Surveillance video sheds light on 'cartel-style' massacre in California
Two suspects were taken into custody, one after a shootout, in a "cartel-style" massacre last month that left six people dead in central California, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son. CNN's Josh Campbell reports.
02:00 - Source: CNN
