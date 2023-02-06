Witness testifies conversation with Murdaugh on night of killings made her 'nervous'
Key testimony from a witness in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial said she talked with Murdaugh on the night of his wife's and son's deaths, and that he made her 'nervous'. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
03:18 - Source: CNN
