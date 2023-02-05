Panetta China
Ex-CIA chief guesses China's message with suspected spy balloon
Newsroom
Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta discusses China's response to a suspected spy balloon being shot down off the East Coast of the US.
00:50 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Panetta China
Ex-CIA chief guesses China's message with suspected spy balloon
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
terry bradshaw iso wtcw 02 05 23
Terry Bradshaw asked if football is too dangerous. Hear his response
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SCREENGRAB China Spy Balloon Pop
Video shows moment US missile hits suspected Chinese spy balloon
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden vpx
Hear what Biden said after suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Hertling Split February 4 2023
Hear what retired lt. general thinks China learned with suspected spy balloon
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mt Wash observ orig thumb
Watch Mt. Washington endure historic wind chill of -108°F
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Phil Bump George Santos Split
Journalist finds something unusual in George Santos' campaign expenses
05:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Could this man replace Putin? Hear Russian journalist's answer
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RomanStatue2
Sewer repair workers uncover ancient Roman sculpture
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
costa rica balloon
Another suspected Chinese balloon spotted over Costa Rica
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mafia pizza chef
How a Mafioso was arrested while moonlighting as a pizza chef
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
overtime bill maher
Reporter says this is Democrats' fatal flaw
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media.
Here's how spy balloons work
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
black hiatory cruiser 2
'It's tone deaf': Finney on Black History Month police cruisers
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 02022023 clip 2 16x9
Should you feel guilty about not tipping? Etiquette expert weighs in
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dr robert waldinger smerconish iso 02 04 23
Harvard psychiatrist says this is the secret to happiness
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN