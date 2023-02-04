biden vpx
Hear what Biden said after Chinese spy balloon was shot down
Newsroom
President Joe Biden said the mission to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the East Coast was successful, and that he had ordered the Pentagon to knock the aircraft out of the sky as soon as it was safe to do so.
01:03 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
biden vpx
Hear what Biden said after Chinese spy balloon was shot down
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media.
See how the suspected Chinese spy balloon may have made its way to the US
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pentagon ryder
Pentagon rejects China's claim that suspected spy balloon is a weather device
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail robertson jenin pkg 2
'The whole place shook': Man describes what it was like when Israeli military raided his home
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alex murdaugh snapchat bodycam split kaye 0202
Why prosecutors are using late son's Snapchat as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
What is China doing with balloon? Retired colonel has a theory
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gosar ocasio cortez speaker vote 0103 alt
Ocasio-Cortez reveals what she said to Paul Gosar on the House floor
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Ilhan Omar 020223 SCREENGRAB
Watch Ilhan Omar's speech before vote to remove her
05:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC accuses House Republicans of racism in heated floor speech
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 18: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is all smiles as he hugs team owner Robert Kraft after New England's romp over the Colts. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Representative George Santos (R-N.Y.) departs a House Republican Caucus meeting, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, January 31.
The evolution of 'Anthony Devolder' to Congressman George Santos
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An icy mix covers Lake Cliff Park on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning that has been extended through Thursday. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Icy blast threatens eastern US
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From top left, Officer Justin Smith, Officer Emmitt Martin III, Officer Desmond Mills, From bottom left, Officer Demetrius Haley and Officer Tadarrius Bean
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
04:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Santos OAN intv vpx
'I've learned my lesson': Santos speaks out amid calls for resignation
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Trump Deposition NY Attorney General August 2022 SCREENGRAB
Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tyre nichols brother cnntm vpx
Tyre Nichols' brother feels guilty for his death. Here's why
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN