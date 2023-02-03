Latest Videos 16 videos
See path the suspected spy balloon may have taken
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pentagon rejects China's claim that suspected spy balloon is a weather device
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The whole place shook': Man describes what it was like when Israeli military raided his home
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why prosecutors are using late son's Snapchat as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
What is China doing with balloon? Retired colonel has a theory
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ocasio-Cortez reveals what she said to Paul Gosar on the House floor
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Ilhan Omar's speech before vote to remove her
05:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
AOC accuses House Republicans of racism in heated floor speech
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
The evolution of 'Anthony Devolder' to Congressman George Santos
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Icy blast threatens eastern US
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
04:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I've learned my lesson': Santos speaks out amid calls for resignation
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tyre Nichols' brother feels guilty for his death. Here's why
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN