Director: I was chased by drug kingpins
Darren Foster, the director of "American Pain," has been reporting on Florida pain clinics for a decade. His documentary focuses on twins who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. It premieres Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
America's opioid epidemic
