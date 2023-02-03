Darren Foster
Director: I was chased by drug kingpins
Darren Foster, the director of "American Pain," has been reporting on Florida pain clinics for a decade. His documentary focuses on twins who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. It premieres Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
03:42 - Source: CNN
