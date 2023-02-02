See what Punxsutawney Phil predicted on Groundhog Day
Each February 2, on Groundhog Day, the members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club make the pilgrimage to Gobbler's Knob, Punxsutawney Phil's official home. The legendary weather watcher woke up and saw his shadow this year, calling for six more weeks of winter.
00:49 - Source: CNN
