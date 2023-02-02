Prosecutors play video they say places Alex Murdaugh at murder scene
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial told the court Wednesday they are "100%" certain that Murdaugh's voice is on footage prosecutors say undermines the disgraced former South Carolina attorney's claim that he was not present at the scene of the killings of his wife and son. CNN's Randi Kaye has the story.
02:25 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Prosecutors play video they say places Alex Murdaugh at murder scene
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
04:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I've learned my lesson': Santos speaks out amid calls for resignation
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tyre Nichols' brother feels guilty for his death. Here's why
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Detroit police investigating what happened to 3 missing rappers
02:32
Now playing- Source: WXYZ
New audio released of Alex Murdaugh's interview with investigators
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I don't think you could do what he did': Graham to Trump's GOP challengers
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Millions nationwide brace for ice storm
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
'More people should lose their jobs': Parents call for accountability at school where teacher was a shot
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mosque explosion leaves at least 61 dead and 157 injured
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN goes to Ukraine front lines with key drone unit
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police search around-the-clock for suspect in brutal kidnapping
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Boris Johnson claims Putin threatened him
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Paul Pelosi attacker pushes conspiracy theories in call to local TV station
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
US Surgeon General says 13 is too young to join social media. Hear why
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN