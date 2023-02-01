Their sons were killed by police years ago. Hear why they believe police killings are still happening
Marion Gray-Hopkins and Gwen Carr, the mother's of Gary Hopkins Jr. and Eric Garner respectively, talk to CNN This Morning about changes to policing that are still needed in the wake of police killing Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.
02:25 - Source: CNN
