Huge humpback whale washes ashore in New York
Authorities have removed the carcass higher in the shoreline to avoid the next high tide and are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to Reuters.
00:49 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Huge humpback whale washes ashore in New York
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
See 'SNL' cast members hit on Michael B. Jordan after they find out he's single
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
US Surgeon General says 13 is too young to join social media. Hear why
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch this battery-powered Audi SUV concept turn into a pickup
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Drew Barrymore's transformation into killer doll M3GAN
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Congressman gives speech written by AI
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Goldman Sachs says a recession isn't coming
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Jimmy Kimmel fears this bet will get him slapped while hosting the Oscars
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Photo of Delta flight attendant goes viral. See why
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Cringe': See Don Lemon's reaction to awkward moment at hearing
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney is closing an iconic ride. Hear why some fans aren't happy about it
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN