Detroit police investigating what happened to 3 missing rappers
Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three local rappers who went missing after their club performance was canceled, Detroit police say. CNN affiliate WXYZ reports.
02:32 - Source: WXYZ
Latest Videos 16 videos
Detroit police investigating what happened to 3 missing rappers
02:32
Now playing- Source: WXYZ
Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tyre Nichols' brother feels guilty for his death. Here's why
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
New audio released of Alex Murdaugh's interview with investigators
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I don't think you could do what he did': Graham to Trump's GOP challengers
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Millions nationwide brace for ice storm
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
'More people should lose their jobs': Parents call for accountability at school where teacher was a shot
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Go inside Pakistan mosque following suspected suicide attack
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN goes to Ukraine front lines with key drone unit
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police search around-the-clock for suspect in brutal kidnapping
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Boris Johnson claims Putin threatened him
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker pushes conspiracy theories in call to local TV station
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
US Surgeon General says 13 is too young to join social media. Hear why
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Disappointing': GOP governor reacts to Trump's campaign speech
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bash asks Crump if he's confident officers will be convicted. Hear his response
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN