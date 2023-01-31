Why abortion advocates say the anti-abortion movement is rooted in White supremacy
In this episode of CNN's digital series, "History Refocused," Nicquel Terry Ellis outlines the anti-abortion movement's historical links to White supremacy and how the overturning of Roe v. Wade has reopened a conversation about racial equality.
02:56 - Source: CNN
