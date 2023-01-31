american pain john friskey origseriesfilms_00002622.png
FBI informant gets emotional talking about his motivation
CNN Films
John Frinky used his computer shop to gain access to the pain clinics and worked as an informant to shut them down. The documentary "American Pain" premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
01:25 - Source: CNN
America's opioid epidemic 16 videos
opioids addiction overdose orig nws_00003207.jpg
Why are opioids so addictive?
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Opiods at the white house 1
Faces of the opioid crisis at White House
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr. Scott Gottlieb FDA Chief
FDA chief: Opioids are biggest crisis we face
03:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fentanyl opioids drugs overdose sanjay gupta mobile orig mss_00000000.jpg
How dangerous is Fentanyl?
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
new opiod drug
Deaths from synthetic opioids on the rise
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kellyanne conway january 11 2018 03
Kellyanne Conway touts opioid funding
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
How opioid addiction is hurting businesses cnnm
How opioid addiction is hurting businesses
05:44
Now playing
- Source: CNNMoney
orig am animation brain on heroin sanjay gupta_00000029.jpg
This is your brain on heroin
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
opioid protesters met museum Nan Goldin 1
Protesters throw pill bottles in famous museum
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
louisville heroin overdose first responder orig sm_00003821.jpg
Struggling to keep up with overdoses
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
heroin overdose Ron Hiers recovery nccorig_00004526.jpg
Heroin addict watches himself hit rock bottom
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
naloxone rescue video _00014112.jpg
Video of a Heroin addict being treated after overdosing
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
inside new hampshire opioid epidemic origwx js_00021324.jpg
Inside New Hampshire's opioid epidemic
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prescription Drug Town Hall
CNN's 'Prescription Addiction' town hall in 90 seconds.
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ray lucas prescription opioid addiction town hall sot_00002815.jpg
Former NFLer: I'm an addict and I survived
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN