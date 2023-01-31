FBI informant gets emotional talking about his motivation
John Frinky used his computer shop to gain access to the pain clinics and worked as an informant to shut them down. The documentary "American Pain" premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
