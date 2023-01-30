pasadena texas tornado woman dashcam SPLIT
Woman rides out tornado with her grandson in the car. Her dashcam captured the terrifying moments
Video taken by a dashboard camera during a tornado in Pasadena, Texas, shows the harrowing moments a woman, her daughter and grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. CNN affiliate KHOU has more.
01:25 - Source: KHOU
