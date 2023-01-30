Police search around-the-clock for suspect in brutal kidnapping
A sweeping multi-day manhunt continues for a suspect accused of brutally beating and kidnapping a woman in Oregon who remains in critical condition, according to police. CNN correspondent Lucy Kafanov reports.
02:54 - Source: CNN
