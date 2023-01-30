Police search around-the-clock for suspect in brutal kidnapping

Authorities in Grants Pass, Oregon are advising women to be on the lookout for a fugitive accused of kidnapping a woman and beating her until she was unconscious. Police advised that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, may be trying to meet people online dating services. ìThe investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspectís escape or potentially as additional victims,î Grants Pass Police said Thursday. A $2,500 reward is offered for information leading to his capture. In charging documents filed in court and obtained by CNN affiliate KDRV, prosecutors accused Foster of attempting to kill the victim ìin the course of intentionally torturingî her. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, police said, and is being guarded while the suspect remains at large. This is not the first time Foster has been accused of violence against women.
