Van Jones 01 29 2023
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Van Jones 01 29 2023
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Col Cedric Leighton January 18 2023
Ret. colonel breaks down what Russian and Ukrainian armies may do next
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this still from video released by the City of Memphis, officers from the Memphis Police Department beat Tyre Nichols on a street corner.
These are the moments that led to Tyre Nichols' death
08:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
John Miller bodycams orig thumb
'There is no OK here': Ex-NYPD official reacts to Memphis footage
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Ron DeSantis SPLIT
Trump says DeSantis would be 'disloyal' if he ran for president
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tyre nichols parents biden phone call
Hear what President Biden said to Tyre Nichols' parents
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alex Murdaugh is interviewed by authorities June 8, 2021, after his wife and son were found killed.
Father charged with killing his wife and son. See his interview with investigators
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
memphis police vpx 2
Memphis Police chief explains why the 'Scorpion Unit' was created
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pence classified docs vpx
'Mistakes were made': Pence on classified documents found at his home
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jason Vanderground
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Auckland flooding
Record rainfall hits New Zealand's largest city. See what it did to the airport
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi body camera footage SCREENGRAB 2
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
diddly squat
Russians on Western tanks for Ukraine: 'Our opinions mean diddly-squat'
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
don lemon blake ballin
Attorney responds to charges ex-officer is facing after Nichols' death
06:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tyre nichols mother
'Beat him to a pulp': Mom shares immediate reaction when arriving at hospital
05:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Donald Trump Stormy Daniels SPLIT
Book reveals why prosecutors didn't charge Trump over hush money payments
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN