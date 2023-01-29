Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ret. colonel breaks down what Russian and Ukrainian armies may do next
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
These are the moments that led to Tyre Nichols' death
08:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
'There is no OK here': Ex-NYPD official reacts to Memphis footage
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump says DeSantis would be 'disloyal' if he ran for president
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what President Biden said to Tyre Nichols' parents
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Father charged with killing his wife and son. See his interview with investigators
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Memphis Police chief explains why the 'Scorpion Unit' was created
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Mistakes were made': Pence on classified documents found at his home
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Record rainfall hits New Zealand's largest city. See what it did to the airport
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russians on Western tanks for Ukraine: 'Our opinions mean diddly-squat'
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Attorney responds to charges ex-officer is facing after Nichols' death
06:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Beat him to a pulp': Mom shares immediate reaction when arriving at hospital
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Book reveals why prosecutors didn't charge Trump over hush money payments
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN