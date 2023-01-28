tyre nichols memphis interstate 55 protests
Protesters in Memphis take to interstate following Tyre Nichols video release
Protesters in Memphis, Tennessee, took to Interstate 55 Friday night after the release of a video showing the horrific police beating of Tyre Nichols. CNN Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner reports.
02:14 - Source: CNN
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
