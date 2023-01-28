What role does race play in policing? Researcher explains
After officials released graphic video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating by Memphis police officers, questions remain about how this could happen. CNN's Jessica Dean spoke with University of Maryland sociologist Rashawn Ray about the policies that can perpetuate racial inequities between police and civilians.
06:00 - Source: CNN
Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest 15 videos
What role does race play in policing? Researcher explains
06:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protesters in Memphis take to interstate following Tyre Nichols video release
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal analyst: Second-degree murder an 'aggressive charge'
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what President Biden said to Tyre Nichols' parents
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Lawyer shares Nichols called out for his mom 3 times
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'My God': Sidner lays out what stood out in Memphis police chief interview
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Don Lemon asks Nichols' mom about the officers charged in son's death being Black
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Memphis police chief explains what public should expect from Nichols' arrest footage
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Beat him to a pulp': Mom shares immediate reaction when arriving at hospital
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Attorney responds to charges ex-officer is facing after Nichols' death
06:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Memphis Police chief explains why the 'Scorpion Unit' was created
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Crump: Nichols video will 'remind you of Rodney King'
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN legal analyst on the significance of officers in Nichols case getting same charges
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tyre Nichols' family speaks out after seeing police footage of police beating
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN