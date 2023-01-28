Did lawyer Alex Murdaugh kill his wife and son?
Prosecutors claim Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from his extensive financial crimes about to be exposed, says Wall Street Reporter Valerie Bauerlein. And his remaining son is sitting on his father's side of the courtroom, apparently to show support.
04:26 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Did lawyer Alex Murdaugh kill his wife and son?
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Drew Barrymore's transformation into killer doll M3GAN
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Congressman gives speech written by AI
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Goldman Sachs says a recession isn't coming
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Jimmy Kimmel fears this bet will get him slapped while hosting the Oscars
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Photo of Delta flight attendant goes viral. See why
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Cringe': See Don Lemon's reaction to awkward moment at hearing
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney is closing an iconic ride. Hear why some fans aren't happy about it
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear conservative complaints about changes to M&M'S chocolate characters
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up bar opening in Chicago
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
The debt ceiling drama, explained in 2 minutes
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business