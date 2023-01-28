Alex Murdaugh is interviewed by authorities June 8, 2021, after his wife and son were found killed.
Father charged with killing his wife and son. See his interview with investigators
Prosecutors in the murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh release a video of Murdaugh's first interview with authorities after his wife and son were found killed. CNN correspondent Randi Kaye reports.
03:19
- Source: CNN
tyre nichols parents biden phone call
Hear what President Biden said to Tyre Nichols' parents
01:59
- Source: CNN
memphis police vpx 2
Memphis Police chief explains why the 'Scorpion Unit' was created
03:23
- Source: CNN
Pence classified docs vpx
'Mistakes were made': Pence on classified documents found at his home
02:37
- Source: CNN
Jason Vanderground
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
- Source: CNN
Auckland flooding
Record rainfall hits New Zealand's largest city. See what it did to the airport
01:02
- Source: CNN
Pelosi body camera footage SCREENGRAB 2
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
03:18
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
- Source: CNN
diddly squat
Russians on Western tanks for Ukraine: 'Our opinions mean diddly-squat'
03:22
- Source: CNN
don lemon blake ballin
Attorney responds to charges ex-officer is facing after Nichols' death
06:23
- Source: CNN
tyre nichols mother
'Beat him to a pulp': Mom shares immediate reaction when arriving at hospital
05:30
- Source: CNN
01 Donald Trump Stormy Daniels SPLIT
Book reveals why prosecutors didn't charge Trump over hush money payments
02:08
- Source: CNN
Pelosi body camera footage SCREENGRAB 2
Manchin: McCarthy didn't call for cuts to Medicare and Social Security
02:33
- Source: CNN
screengrab official blocks interview
CNN went deep into rural China. This is how officials reacted
09:37
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Paul Pelosi (L) and US House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi attend Tony Bennett's 85th Birthday Gala Benefit for Exploring the Arts at The Metropolitan Opera House on September 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Bennett)
Prosecutors: Attacker woke Pelosi, stood by his bedside
03:07
- Source: CNN
01 tyre nichols
Ex-boyfriend of George Santos speaks out to CNN
08:00
- Source: CNN
screengrab india protest bbc
Video shows clash between students and police over banned BBC documentary
02:32
- Source: CNN