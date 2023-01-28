Father charged with killing his wife and son. See his interview with investigators
Prosecutors in the murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh release a video of Murdaugh's first interview with authorities after his wife and son were found killed. CNN correspondent Randi Kaye reports.
03:19 - Source: CNN
