Tyre Nichols' mom recalls moment she learned of son's arrest
In an exclusive interview, CNN's Don Lemon speaks with the mother of Tyre Nichols, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells, on the day police are expected to release footage of his violent arrest and death.
05:30 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Tyre Nichols' mom recalls moment she learned of son's arrest
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-boyfriend of George Santos speaks out to CNN
08:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN goes to the front lines of major US and Israel joint military exercise
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN obtains audio of traffic stop involving Tyre Nichols
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tyre Nichols' family speaks out after seeing police footage of police beating
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
See school board meeting where decision to cut ties with superintendent was made
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is just outrageous': Don Lemon reacts to Florida book law
06:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks for Ukraine
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
McCarthy explains why he booted Schiff and Swalwell from committee
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter shows catastrophic damage right after tornado hit
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man who escaped feared Russian agency reveals what Russian spies are saying
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence investigation
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating': Tyre Nichols preliminary autopsy results
04:34
Now playing- Source: CNN