In this still from video released by the City of Memphis, officers attempt to detain Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop.
Body camera video shows initial interaction with police that led to Tyre Nichols' death
Officials have released video of Memphis police officers' encounter with Tyre Nichols before he died.
01:39 - Source: CNN
Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest 11 videos
01:39
Tyre Nichols RowVaughn Wells split
Video: Lawyer shares Nichols called out for his mom 3 times
01:48
02 tyre nichols
'My God': Sidner lays out what stood out in Memphis police chief interview
01:46
Trye Nichols parents
Don Lemon asks Nichols' mom about the officers charged in son's death being Black
02:56
memphis police chief cnntm interview
Memphis police chief explains what public should expect from Nichols' arrest footage
03:56
tyre nichols mother
'Beat him to a pulp': Mom shares immediate reaction when arriving at hospital
05:30
don lemon blake ballin
Attorney responds to charges ex-officer is facing after Nichols' death
06:23
ben crump tyre nichols
Crump: Nichols video will 'remind you of Rodney King'
03:32
bennie cobb valencia pkg
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
03:15
Joey Jackson vpx
CNN legal analyst on the significance of officers in Nichols case getting same charges
03:20
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, as RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre, right, and Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, along with attorney Tony Romanucci, left, also stand with Crump, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Tyre Nichols' family speaks out after seeing police footage of police beating
02:33
