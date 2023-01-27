Memphis Police chief explains why the 'Scorpion Unit' was created
Some of the former Memphis police officers accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were members of a special police unit named the "Scorpion Unit." CNN's Brian Todd reports on why it was created and how it operated.
