Mother of Tyre Nichols says ex-cops involved in son's death brought shame to the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, tells CNN's Don Lemon the officers involved in her son's death brought shame to the Black community.
02:56 - Source: CNN
