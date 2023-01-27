george brothers american pain origseriesfilms_00001320.png
FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping
CNN Films
The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, identical twins who trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the US. It premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
01:00 - Source: CNN
America's opioid epidemic 16 videos
george brothers american pain origseriesfilms_00001320.png
FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
opioids addiction overdose orig nws_00003207.jpg
Why are opioids so addictive?
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Opiods at the white house 1
Faces of the opioid crisis at White House
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr. Scott Gottlieb FDA Chief
FDA chief: Opioids are biggest crisis we face
03:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fentanyl opioids drugs overdose sanjay gupta mobile orig mss_00000000.jpg
How dangerous is Fentanyl?
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
new opiod drug
Deaths from synthetic opioids on the rise
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kellyanne conway january 11 2018 03
Kellyanne Conway touts opioid funding
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
How opioid addiction is hurting businesses cnnm
How opioid addiction is hurting businesses
05:44
Now playing
- Source: CNNMoney
orig am animation brain on heroin sanjay gupta_00000029.jpg
This is your brain on heroin
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
opioid protesters met museum Nan Goldin 1
Protesters throw pill bottles in famous museum
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
louisville heroin overdose first responder orig sm_00003821.jpg
Struggling to keep up with overdoses
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
heroin overdose Ron Hiers recovery nccorig_00004526.jpg
Heroin addict watches himself hit rock bottom
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
naloxone rescue video _00014112.jpg
Video of a Heroin addict being treated after overdosing
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
inside new hampshire opioid epidemic origwx js_00021324.jpg
Inside New Hampshire's opioid epidemic
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prescription Drug Town Hall
CNN's 'Prescription Addiction' town hall in 90 seconds.
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ray lucas prescription opioid addiction town hall sot_00002815.jpg
Former NFLer: I'm an addict and I survived
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN