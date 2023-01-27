Pain clinic worker: I made about $20,000 a week
"American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, two 27-year-olds who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. The documentary premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
01:00 - Source: CNN
America's opioid epidemic 12 videos
Pain clinic worker: I made about $20,000 a week
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
FBI agent: In one year, this pain clinic bought nearly 3 million opioid pills
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Parents detail finding son dead from fentanyl poisoning after he sought 'pain reliever' on Snapchat
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why are opioids so addictive?
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
How dangerous is Fentanyl?
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kellyanne Conway touts opioid funding
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNNMoney
How opioid addiction is hurting businesses
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is your brain on heroin
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protesters throw pill bottles in famous museum
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Struggling to keep up with overdoses
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN