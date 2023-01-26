Tyre Nichols' family speaks out after seeing police footage of police beating
After a traffic stop in Memphis resulted in a violent arrest and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, police are expected to release police body camera footage of the incident to the public. The family of Nichols and attorneys have viewed the traffic stop's video recordings, which have been described as a vicious, prolonged beating that lasted for minutes after officers chased down a fleeing Nichols. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.
