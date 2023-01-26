Neighbors claim terrorizing turkey is 'literally taking over our life'
A turkey named 'Gladis' is terrorizing a neighborhood in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and has residents living in fear of getting chased, pecked and followed by the wild bird. CNN affiliate WCCO reports.
02:01 - Source: wcco
