'Extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating': Tyre Nichols preliminary autopsy results
Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," according to preliminary results of an independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family.
04:34 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
'Extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating': Tyre Nichols preliminary autopsy results
04:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter shows catastrophic damage right after tornado hit
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Suspect in Washington state shooting still at-large, says police chief
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
He is one of the highest-ranking former FBI officials to ever be charged with a crime
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police say Iowa shooting was not a random attack
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man who wrestled gun away from shooting suspect speaks out
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Knew I was on thin ice': Ex-Trump official reveals moment he knew his job was at risk
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Monterey Park shooting suspect found dead. Sheriff explains what happened
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear GOP lawmaker's plan that he says would help prevent mass shootings
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Duchess of York, Billy Corgan pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Let's be honest about it': Durbin says docs scandal has diminished Biden's stature
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Manchin says Biden is making a mistake with the debt ceiling
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Sue me for having a life': Santos responds to drag photo
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
See family erupt with excitement as they spot son lost at sea
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
The clock is ticking on US debt. What's at stake for you?
06:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter calls out 'shift' by Justice Department in Biden documents investigation
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN