Tyre Nichols
'Extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating': Tyre Nichols preliminary autopsy results
Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," according to preliminary results of an independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family.
04:34
Flores tornado Texas
CNN reporter shows catastrophic damage right after tornado hit
02:01
yakima washington shooting suspect photo split
Suspect in Washington state shooting still at-large, says police chief
02:15
mcgonigal split
He is one of the highest-ranking former FBI officials to ever be charged with a crime
02:11
iowa charter school shooting
Police say Iowa shooting was not a random attack
01:24
Brandon Tsay encountered the suspect at the Alhambra dance hall.
Man who wrestled gun away from shooting suspect speaks out
01:39
mark esper 1.23.23 vpx
'Knew I was on thin ice': Ex-Trump official reveals moment he knew his job was at risk
01:08
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office released a photo of the mass shooting suspect on Twitter, calling him, "armed and dangerous." "On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting," the tweet said with a photo of the suspect. "Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000."
Monterey Park shooting suspect found dead. Sheriff explains what happened
02:38
bash mccaul split
Hear GOP lawmaker's plan that he says would help prevent mass shootings
02:04
lisa marie memorial
Duchess of York, Billy Corgan pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
03:34
dick durbin joe biden split
'Let's be honest about it': Durbin says docs scandal has diminished Biden's stature
02:06
Joe Manchin sotu video 01 22 2023
Manchin says Biden is making a mistake with the debt ceiling
02:00
George Santos Airport
'Sue me for having a life': Santos responds to drag photo
03:35
FL diver rescue orig thumb 2
See family erupt with excitement as they spot son lost at sea
01:03
A sign at a bus shelter shows the national debt in Washington, DC on January 20, 2023. - The US Treasury said it began taking measures Thursday to prevent a default on government debt as theÊcountry hit its borrowing limit. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The clock is ticking on US debt. What's at stake for you?
06:16
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in the Oval Office at the White House on January 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Fumio is meeting with Biden to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan strategic relationship in the Indo-Pacific as military tensions rise in the region. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
CNN reporter calls out 'shift' by Justice Department in Biden documents investigation
02:29
