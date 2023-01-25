Doctor convicted of sex abuse charges; accuser Evelyn Yang speaks out
Robert Hadden, a former Columbia University gynecologist, accused by the wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and others of sexual assault has been convicted of federal sexual abuse charges, prosecutors say.
